Assam CM Calls Upon EAM Jaishankar In Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuedsay to discuss the Act East Policy and BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) initiatives. They explored ways Assam can support India's Neighborhood First approach.
Jaishankar, via his official X handle, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, stating, "Pleased to meet Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma in South Block today."
He added, "Discussed Act East and BIMSTEC policies and how Assam can contribute to our Neighborhood First approach."
CM Sarma also shared details of the meeting on his X handle. "Today, I had the privilege to call upon Union Minister S. Jaishankar," Sarma wrote.
He further said, "During this meeting, we deliberated upon a constructive role for Assam to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy, encouraging foreign investors to be a part of the Assam Growth story, and firmly establishing our State as a preferred Gateway to South East Asia."
BIMSTEC, a regional organization connecting countries around the Bay of Bengal, aims to foster economic growth and cooperation in sectors like transportation, energy, and counter-terrorism.
It includes member states Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. The organization is committed to regional collaboration, mutual assistance, and joint projects to address shared challenges and opportunities, enhancing living standards and promoting inclusive growth across the region.