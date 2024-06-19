Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma Appointed To Lead BJP Campaign In Jharkhand

Senior leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as the in-charge of the Jharkhand BJP, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma named as co-in-charge, ahead of the forthcoming state assembly elections.
A meeting of the BJP's Jharkhand Core Committee was convened on Tuesday at the party's Delhi headquarters, chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Sources within the party indicated that the central leadership has directed a focused effort to rectify past mistakes, particularly from the Lok Sabha elections, and to mobilize full strength for the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for November-December.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi highlighted discussions on the party's challenges and strategies for the elections. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism about the BJP's prospects in forming the government in Jharkhand post-election.
"Assembly elections are going to take place in November. Discussions were held on what was to be done in the next 5 months. The victory the BJP got in the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand has motivated us a lot and we are hopeful that we are going to form our government in Jharkhand," CM Sarma said.
The meeting was also attended by Organization Minister Karmaveer, BJP in-charge Laxmikant Vajpayee, former state president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, former Union Minister Arjun Munda, and Union Ministers Annapurna Singh and Sanjay Seth.