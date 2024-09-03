Assam CM Demands Probe Into Deaths During Jharkhand Police Recruitment Drive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly criticized the Jharkhand state government following the alleged deaths of several candidates during a police recruitment physical efficiency test.
During a press conference in Ranchi, CM Sarma called for an investigation by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and demanded compensation for the families of the deceased.
Expressing deep concern over the conduct of the physical efficiency tests, CM Sarma condemned the incident, stating, "Many candidates have lost their lives during the physical tests of the police recruitment drive. In our country, never before have so many people died during a recruitment process. The BJP condemns this incident. The state government is responsible for these deaths."
The Assam Chief Minister announced plans to file an application with the NHRC, seeking an inquiry into the incident. He also urged the Jharkhand government to provide compensation of at least Rs 50 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives.
CM Sarma further criticized the timing and conditions of the exams, alleging that the tests are being conducted in extreme heat and without proper provisions for the candidates. "They should be held after September. It is very hot right now. The children come, but they don't get anything to eat in the morning. Fifteen youths have died so far," he said.
He added that he has appealed to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to reschedule the exams to after September 15 and to ensure better conditions for the candidates. "All candidates should be given milk and fruits, and they should be allowed to run only after a medical test," CM Sarma suggested.