Assam CM Flags Congress MP’s Pakistan Link, Urges Rahul Gandhi to Rethink Delegation Picks

In a significant political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indirectly raised serious national security concerns over a Congress MP from Assam reportedly linked to a prolonged stay in Pakistan and alleged financial ties to a Pakistan-based NGO.

Advertisment

Without naming the individual explicitly, CM Sarma appeared to target Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Gogoi, citing credible documents indicating that Mrs. Gogoi was drawing a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India. Reports claim the MP himself stayed in Pakistan for nearly two weeks—a fact he has not denied.

In a firm appeal transcending party lines, Sarma urged the Congress leadership, particularly Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, to reconsider including this MP in sensitive diplomatic delegations. “In the interest of national security and beyond partisan politics, I urge Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi not to include this individual in such a sensitive and strategic assignment,” Sarma stated.

This controversy follows a recent request by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to the Congress party to nominate four MPs for delegations abroad to represent India’s stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, submitted the names on May 16: former Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, and Lok Sabha MP Raja Brar.

Reacting to the allegations on Saturday, Gaurav Gogoi told the media, “I am not aware what the party has decided to send which MPs, but I only know that we have been given the task for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2026 in Assam. We have only one mission as of now, i.e., to come to power in the state.”

Also Read: Operation SINDOOR LIVE Updates: Is Pakistan Finally Admitting to Indian Strikes? PM Sharif's Viral Video Hints at Major Breach