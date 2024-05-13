Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Fires Back Amid India-Pakistan Relations Debate

A fresh controversy has ignited as veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's recent comments on India-Pakistan relations have sparked heated debates across political circles. Aiyar's assertion that India should engage in dialogue with Pakistan rather than flexing its military muscles has drawn sharp reactions from various quarters.
Speaking on the issue, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Aiyar, questioning Pakistan's ability to maintain its nuclear arsenal amidst financial struggles. Sarma quipped, "Pakistan may have had an atom bomb at one time, but it may not have been maintained, so who knows whether the bomb will work now or not?"
Aiyar's remarks come amid a backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Earlier, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah had also cautioned about Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, warning that it could resort to using atom bombs if provoked.
In response to Aiyar's comments, the Congress party swiftly distanced itself, emphasizing that his views did not represent the party's stance. Congress leader Pawan Khera stated, "Indian National Congress dissociates itself completely from and disagrees totally with some remarks made by Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar."
The controversy has intensified against the backdrop of recent diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that Indian forces would enter Pakistan to eliminate terrorists who escape across the border had drawn strong condemnation from Islamabad.
In light of the ongoing discourse, senior BJP leaders have escalated anti-Pakistan rhetoric. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India's claim over Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) while highlighting the desire of its people to be part of India. However, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah reminded Singh of Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, cautioning against escalating tensions.
Under fire for his remarks, Aiyar clarified that the comments were made several months ago and accused the BJP of reviving them for political gain. He refused to engage in what he termed as the BJP's election campaign tactics.
The resurgence of debates surrounding India-Pakistan relations underscores the delicate geopolitical dynamics in the region and the challenges in finding a peaceful resolution to longstanding disputes.