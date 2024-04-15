Rains Wreak Havoc in Pakistan, 'Urban Flood Emergency' Declared in Quetta

As relentless rains pummel multiple provinces in Pakistan, the death toll rises with four more casualties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and an "urban flood emergency" declared in Quetta, Balochistan, reports said.
According to reports, the recent deluge, accompanied by thunderstorms, has claimed a total of 39 lives, with 12 fatalities reported in a single day.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has mobilized the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to coordinate relief efforts nationwide. While addressing a high-level meeting on power projects, he expressed his condolences for the loss of lives, reported Dawn.
He further urged the NDMA and its provincial counterparts to work together to ensure that basic relief supplies reached the places in need.
Meanwhile, districts like Lower Dir witness tragic losses, with four children among the victims.
As rivers swell, causing flooding in various areas, infrastructure damage compounds the crisis, leaving roads blocked and communities isolated. Tourists stranded in scenic spots like Swat appeal for government intervention amid fears of further landslides.