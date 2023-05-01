Assam CM Hits Out at Congress for Harming Socio-Political Sanctity of Karnataka

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit at Congress party for harming the socio-political sanctity of the state through their failed policies.
While addressing a road show in Tumakuru, CM Sarma slammed Congress that despite ruling the state for 56 years, no assistance was given to Lingayats, Vokkaligas communities and scheduled castes and tribes.
The chief minister said, “Two months ago, when I came here for election campaign, I found that there was reservation on the basis of religion. In the entire country there is no reservation on the basis of religion. If you remember, Ambedkar Ji framed the Constitution but nowhere did he mention about reservation based on religion. But what Congress government did? They provided 4 per cent reservation to Muslim community on the basis of religion. But what BJP did? They removed the 4 percent reservation on the basis of religion and implemented 2 per cent reservation for the Lingayats and Vokkaligas.”
“Now Congress says, that if they come back to power then they will re-instate 4 per cent reservation on the basis of religion. Now what do they mean by this statement? They want to remove the reservation quota for the Lingayats and Vokkaligas? The people of Karnataka will never allow this,” he added.
He further went on to say that Karnataka has developed under the leadership of CM Yediyurappa saying, “SC’s reservation has been increased to 7 percent from the earlier 3 per cent. Congress has been in power for the past 75 years, but they never thought of providing justice to the Lingayats, Vokkaligas, STs and SCs.”