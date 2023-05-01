Assam CM Hits Out at Congress for Harming Socio-Political Sanctity of Karnataka

The chief minister said, “Two months ago, when I came here for election campaign, I found that there was reservation on the basis of religion. In the entire country there is no reservation on the basis of religion. If you remember, Ambedkar Ji framed the Constitution but nowhere did he mention about reservation based on religion. But what Congress government did? They provided 4 per cent reservation to Muslim community on the basis of religion. But what BJP did? They removed the 4 percent reservation on the basis of religion and implemented 2 per cent reservation for the Lingayats and Vokkaligas.”