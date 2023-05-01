Security Breach During PM Modi’s Roadshow in Poll-Bound Karnataka

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding mega roadshows and rallies in the poll-bound Karnataka, a major security breach took place during a rally in Mysuru on Sunday evening.
In a video surfacing on the social media platforms, it could be seen that phone was being thrown at PM Modi’s convoy during a roadshow.
According to reports, the mobile phone belonged to a Bharatiya Janata Party worker who threw it out of excitement.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar was quoted by PTI saying, “The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (to whom the phone belonged) was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later.”
“In the excitement, it (the phone) was thrown and she had no (ill) intention, but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths,” he added.
Although no one was hurt in the incident, it has raised about the security arrangements made for Prime Minister as it is usually attended by large crowds.