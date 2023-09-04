Assam CM Meets Amit Shah, Discusses Complete Withdrawal Of AFSPA

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met with Union home minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi.
During the meeting the Assam CM discussed the roadmap for the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from the state, he informed via X.
This comes after CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the complete removal of AFSPA from Assam during his Independence Day speech on August 15.
Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said, "I met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji at his residence today to discuss the roadmap for the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from Assam. The Government of Assam will take further steps based on the suggestions of Hon’ble Home Minister."
It may be noted that AFSPA had already been revoked from various districts in Assam due to improved law and order. Sarma hailed this move as a historic moment for the state, underscoring the progress in maintaining peace.
During his speech, CM Sarma also attributed the Northeast's unprecedented development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the national level. His address underscored a dual commitment to maintaining security while fostering educational and regional progress.