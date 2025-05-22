Assam CM Meets FM, Unveils Rs 10 Lakh Cr GSDP Vision by 2027-28

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her North Block office in New Delhi on Thursday to deliberate on Assam’s economic roadmap and its ambitious target of achieving a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 10 lakh crore by the financial year 2027-28.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma outlined Assam’s recent economic progress and highlighted the series of initiatives undertaken by the State Government to mobilise internal resources and enhance revenue generation. He emphasised that these efforts have contributed significantly to Assam’s emergence as one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

The Chief Minister also presented the State’s forward-looking economic blueprint, which aims to foster inclusive development while accelerating key infrastructure and investment-driven growth across sectors.

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman lauded the Assam Government’s proactive measures in strengthening the State’s economic foundation and its broader contribution to the national economy. She assured the Chief Minister of the Centre’s continued support and cooperation in achieving the outlined goals.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

“It was a privilege to call upon Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji today in New Delhi. We had a good discussion on Assam’s growth trajectory, how it has emerged among the country’s fastest growing States and on our plans to build a ₹10 lakh cr GSDP by 2027-2028.”

Senior officials from both the Ministry of Finance and the Government of Assam were present during the deliberations.