Assam CM Meets Nirmala Sitharaman to Discuss Development, Welfare Initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss key issues related to the state’s development and public welfare.

During the meeting, the two leaders deliberated on a range of matters concerning Assam’s economic growth, infrastructure expansion, and welfare programmes. Emphasis was laid on strengthening Centre–State coordination to accelerate Assam’s development trajectory and ensure inclusive growth.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude to the Union Finance Minister for her continued support and guidance in advancing Assam’s development agenda.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to working closely with the Central Government to ensure the overall progress and well-being of the people of Assam.

Later, taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister described the meeting as productive. “Honoured to call upon Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman ji in New Delhi today. We discussed several issues related to the development of Assam and the welfare of our people. I expressed my gratitude to the Hon’ble Minister for her continued support in our growth journey,” he posted.

