Assam CM Meets President Murmu; Extends Invitation to 50th Karbi Youth Festival

Himanta Biswa Sarma further invited Murmu to visit Assam to attend the 50th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) in January 2024.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I had the pleasure to invite Hon’ble President to the 50th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) in January 2024. KYF is a celebration of our ancient indigenous culture & it will be further enriched by Smt Murmu ji's august presence," CM Sarma wrote.