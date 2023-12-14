Assam CM Meets President Murmu; Extends Invitation to 50th Karbi Youth Festival

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
The Assam Chief Minister felicitated the President with a gamosa and presented a souvenir.
Exchanging pleasantries, CM Sarma discussed development and public welfare issues with the President.
The President's office posted a picture of the meeting on platform X and wrote, "Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."
Later taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "It was an absolute honour to call upon Hon’ble Rashtrapati Smt Droupadi Murmu ji today. Her humility & compassion is an immense source of strength for all us. I was fortunate to have received her guidance today."
Himanta Biswa Sarma further invited Murmu to visit Assam to attend the 50th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) in January 2024.
"On behalf of the people of Assam, I had the pleasure to invite Hon’ble President to the 50th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) in January 2024. KYF is a celebration of our ancient indigenous culture & it will be further enriched by Smt Murmu ji's august presence," CM Sarma wrote.