Assam CM Performs Puja on Last Day of ‘Pitru Paksha’ in Haridwar

Pitru Paksha is a 16-lunar day in the Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors through Shraddha, Tarpan and Pind Daan with the belief that by doing this the ancestors will attain salvation and find peace.

The period is also known as Pitri Paksha/Pitr-Paksha, Pitri Pokkho, Sorah Shraddha, Kanagat, Jitiya.