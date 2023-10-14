Assam CM Performs Puja on Last Day of ‘Pitru Paksha’ in Haridwar

On the last day of ‘Pitru Paksha’, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday performed a puja for his ancestors at Narayani Shila Temple in Haridwar.
CM Sarma while speaking to reporters said, “I try to come here at the Narayani Shila Temple every year. This is a part of our Sanatana tradition and it provides peace of mind.”
Pitru Paksha is a 16-lunar day in the Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors through Shraddha, Tarpan and Pind Daan with the belief that by doing this the ancestors will attain salvation and find peace.
The period is also known as Pitri Paksha/Pitr-Paksha, Pitri Pokkho, Sorah Shraddha, Kanagat, Jitiya.