Assam CM Holds Road Show in Delhi Ahead of MCD Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a road show in the Ghonda area of Delhi on Sunday.

The rally comes ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking during the road show said that people's excitement makes it clear what the results of the elections will be.

The Assam CM said, “People's excitement makes it clear what result of election will be. Kejriwal is best in theatrics. He thinks Hindus are enemies, but can India exist without Hindus? He should apologise for riots in Delhi during CAA (implementation). BJP will win this election.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Ministers of states Dr Jitendra Singh and Meenakashi Lekhi also participated in the 'Vijay Sankalp' roadshow at Uttam Nagar in West Delhi.

Notably, the elections for the 250-ward MCD will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7.

There are 250 valid candidates each from BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As per information, Congress will contest only on 247 seats after three nominations of Congress were cancelled.