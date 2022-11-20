J&K: Security Forces Kill LeT Terrorist in Anantnag

An encounter between security forces and ultras killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Earlier, following an attack on non-local labourers at Rakhmoman Bijbehara in which one terrorist succumbed to injuries, the police arrested one accused identified as Sajad Ahmad, a resident of Shirpora Kulgam.

"During questioning, he confessed of his involvement in the commission of said terror crime by using an illegally obtained Pistol which stands recovered on his disclosure. Sajad also confessed of having knowledge about the presence of terrorists at Cheki Duddo area of Bijbehara," the police said adding that following his given inputs, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army (3RR).

According to the police, while the search party approached the suspected hideout identified by the accused, they came under a heavy volume of fire from the hiding terrorists and the said accused Sajad Ahmad Tantray received critical gunshot injuries.