Assam CM Sarma Arrives In Delhi To Meet Ajit Doval

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with the National Security Advisor (NSA).

According to reports, the Assam CM arrived today for a scheduled meeting with NSA Ajit Doval.

While at Assam House in the national capital, CM Sarma observed Kati Bihu by lighting a lamp on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Home away from home! Observed the solemn occasion of #KatiBihu by lighting a diya under a tulsi plant at Assam House, New Delhi and prayed for good yield in our farmers' fields, and well-being of everyone.”

Meanwhile, the Assam CM was accompanied by cabinet collegue Parimal Suklabaidya, MP Pallab Lochan Das, Tuliram Ronghang and Simanta Shekhar.

Addressing the media there, CM Sarma greeted the people of Assam on the auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu.

Moreover, he congratulated Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary Devajit Lon Saikia on his new appointment as the joint secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

It is a welcome news and a proud moment for the sporting world of Assam.