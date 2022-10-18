Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 20 Cr Seized In Major Bust In Karimganj

Contraband heroin worth around Rs 20 crores was seized in a massive drug bust in Assam’s Karimganj on Tuesday.

According to reports, Karimganj police had conducted a search operation at Nagara during which the massive consignment of drugs was recovered.

Officials informed that a vehicle entering the state from neighbouring Mizoram was intercepted and searched based on specific inputs during which the heroin was found and later seized.

They said that the heroin was being smuggled in a Mahindra Thar vehicle. They narcotics was concealed in 194 soap boxes. The seized drugs is believed to be worth around Rs 20 crores in the international markets, they added.

Meanwhile, police also arrested two people in connection with the major bust. They were identified as Jabrul Haque and Rizal Uddin Talukdar.