Assam CM Slams Congress for Boycotting Ram Mandir Inauguration

The chief minister during a press conference here at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati said, “The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) knowingly or unknowingly had given the Congress party a golden opportunity to reduce some of their sins because they have all along fought against the Hindu community and the Hindu civilization. But by not accepting the invitation, they have missed a golden opportunity. For years to come, for decades to come, Congress will continue to be an anti-Hindu party. You don’t have to be anti-Muslim, but should not be anti-Hindu. This tradition was started by former Prime Minister of India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru by boycotting the Somnath Temple function. The same tradition is followed by the present generation of the Congress leaders. In my view, they did not deserve such an invitation at the first place for their views against the Ram Mandir from the very beginning. Since they have missed the bus, I am now feeling pity and sad for them.”