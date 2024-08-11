Assam CM Slams Congress Over 'Silence' on Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at the Congress for its "silence" over the "attacks" on Hindus in Bangladesh, alleging that the party is more focused on Gaza.
Sarma's remarks came during a party organisational programme in Jharkhand, where he discussed strategies for the ‘Yuva Aakrosh Rally’, to be held by the BJP's youth wing on August 23.
Expressing concern over the instability in Bangladesh, Sarma described the situation as dire and emphasized that the central government would likely address the issue through diplomatic means, leading to gradual improvement.
Replying to a query by media persons at the Birsa Munda Airport, CM Sarma said, "Right now, the situation is very bad there."
He further accused the Congress of ignoring the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh while protesting for minorities in Gaza.
"The party's leaders have protested for minorities in Gaza, but how many times have they spoken out for Hindus in Bangladesh? The Congress has shown that it stands with Muslims facing issues worldwide, but not with Hindus." CM Sarma asserted.
He also commented on the influx of people from Bangladesh, stating that the central government has not allowed anyone to cross the border. "This is not the solution. We cannot allow people to cross the borders. The only solution is to use all diplomatic channels and ensure their security in Bangladesh," Sarma added.
He also claimed that the Hindu population has declined across the eastern region bordering Bangladesh, noting a decrease of 9.23 per cent in Assam and 13.5 per cent in Bangladesh over the years.