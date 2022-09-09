National

Assam CM Slams Telangana CM’s ‘Family Rule’

There is clash between the two and liberalism wins, the chief minister said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses karyakartas in Hyderabad
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday slammed the alleged family rule of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his meetings with leaders of different states in the country.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to Telangana, CM Sarma said, “I will tell the people of Telangana that every family should prosper. Not just one family. This is what I prayed to the Goddess. Only one family is prosperous in Telangana. I sought blessings from the Goddess that every household in Telangana sees prosperity.”

During his visit to the city, Sarma visited the Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar and later participated in an event organised by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) on the occasion of immersion of Ganesh idols in water bodies marking the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Himanta Biswa Sarma offers prayers at Sri Bhagya Laxmi Mandir
