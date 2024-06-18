Assam CM Urges Mamata Banerjee to Transfer Faizan Ahmed's Death Case to CBI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hand over the case regarding IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
In a letter written to Mamata Banerjee on June 17, the Assam CM stated that after the recent forensic report revealed that Faizan was stabbed and shot before his death, it is very important that the perpetrators of the horrific crime or any other person involved in concealing the crime are nabbed.
CM Sarma’s letter to Mamata Banerjee read, “It is now reported that, as directed by the Hon'ble Calcutta High Court, a second autopsy was carried out by exhuming Late Faizan Ahmed's body. According to the second forensic report, there was a gunshot wound on the upper left side of Late Faizan Ahmed's neck and a stab wound on the right side of his neck.”
“In view of the shocking findings of the latest forensic report, it is imperative that the perpetrators of the horrific crime as well as any other person involved in concealing the crime, are brought to book, thereby ensuring justice to the deceased and closure to the grief stricken parents. I, therefore, request you to kindly hand over the case to the CBI for a transparent and fair investigation of the crime,” the letter added.
Notably, on June 15, Faizan Ahmed was found to have been stabbed and shot before his death, as per a new forensic report by retired expert Ajay Kumar Gupta. According to the report, Ahmed, who died in 2022, was a victim of a murder conspiracy.
According to the latest findings by Dr. A.K. Gupta, there was a gunshot wound on the upper left side of Faizan’s neck and a stab wound on the right side. The report also revealed that the police had not documented these injuries through videography during their initial investigation or the first postmortem conducted at Midnapore Medical College on October 15, 2022.