Assam CM Urges Mamata Banerjee to Transfer Faizan Ahmed's Death Case to CBI

Notably, on June 15, Faizan Ahmed was found to have been stabbed and shot before his death, as per a new forensic report by retired expert Ajay Kumar Gupta. According to the report, Ahmed, who died in 2022, was a victim of a murder conspiracy.

According to the latest findings by Dr. A.K. Gupta, there was a gunshot wound on the upper left side of Faizan’s neck and a stab wound on the right side. The report also revealed that the police had not documented these injuries through videography during their initial investigation or the first postmortem conducted at Midnapore Medical College on October 15, 2022.