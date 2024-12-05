Assam Beef Ban: BJP’s Ally JD(U) Leader Says Move Will Cause Tension

Following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's decision to impose a state-wide ban on beef, political reactions have poured in, with opposition parties expressing concerns over the potential for heightened social tensions.

Under the new directive, beef will no longer be served in hotels, restaurants, public events, or public places across Assam. This move has sparked criticism from several political leaders, who argue that it could exacerbate existing divisions within the state.

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Bihar, questioned the necessity of the ban. “The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom to choose their food. We do not support the ban on beef in public spaces. This decision will only increase social tension, which is already quite high,” Tyagi said.

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized the move, claiming that the Assam Chief Minister was attempting to divert attention from his recent political setbacks. “After the BJP’s defeat in Jharkhand, CM Sarma is trying to shift focus from his failures. Just like in Jharkhand, the people of Assam will hold the BJP accountable in the upcoming elections for its corruption, misgovernance, and illegal activities,” Gogoi said.

Another Congress leader Rashid Alvi also voiced concerns, questioning the timing of the ban. “There should be a nationwide ban on cow slaughter. But why has this issue suddenly become important for the Assam Chief Minister? Will the BJP impose a similar ban in Goa, the Northeast, and other states where it holds power?” Alvi asked.

AIUDF legislator and general secretary Dr. Hafiz Rafiqul Islam also condemned the decision, stating, “The government should not decide what people eat or wear. If the BJP cannot ban beef in Goa or other Northeast states, why impose it in Assam? This decision holds little significance for us.”

However, BJP MP from Darrang-Udalguri, Dilip Saikia, defended the move, calling it a “historic decision” that aligns with the public's wishes. “This decision should not be viewed through a communal lens but as a sign of respect towards a religious faith. There is no ban on the consumption of beef in private,” Saikia told.

The controversy surrounding the ban has deepened political divides, with state Minister Pijush Hazarika challenging Congress leaders to either accept the decision or move to Pakistan.

I challenge @INCAssam to welcome the #AssamBeefBan or go and settle in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/n4mm0KuNjK — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) December 4, 2024

As the debate over the beef ban intensifies, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact the political landscape in Assam in the coming months.