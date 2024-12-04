Assam Cabinet Greenlights Major Initiatives | Key Highlights Inside

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has greenlit several significant initiatives during its latest meeting today. The decisions aim to bolster infrastructure, promote education, and honor literary contributions, reflecting the government’s commitment to holistic development.

Enhancing Connectivity to Upcoming LGBI Airport Terminal

Chief Minister Sarma announced the Cabinet’s approval of additional funding to upgrade road infrastructure connecting VIP Junction to Dharapur, ensuring seamless access to the soon-to-be operational Integrated Terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

“The new terminal, with a capacity to handle over 13 million passengers annually, is a milestone for Assam’s aviation sector. To meet the needs of this large influx, the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 474 crore, an increase from the earlier allocation of Rs 358 crore,” the Chief Minister said.

Boosting Career Opportunities for Fishery Officers

The Cabinet has also amended the Assam Fisheries and Aquaculture Service Rules, 2024, to enhance promotional prospects for Assistant Fisheries Development Officers (AFDOs).

Highlighting this decision, Sarma said, “We have revised the rules to allow 5% of the total cadre of Fishery Development Officers to be filled from the ranks of AFDOs, capped at 10 positions. This move aims to motivate and recognize meritorious service in the fisheries sector.”

Revitalizing Sanskrit Education

In a groundbreaking decision, the Cabinet approved transforming 97 Sanskrit and Pali Tols into specialized schools. These institutions will impart traditional knowledge, including Sanskrit, Vedas, Astrology, and Vastu Shastra, alongside modern subjects like Science and Mathematics.

“The transformation of Nalbari Sanskrit College into the Nalbari Sanskrit Study and Research Centre underscores our commitment to preserving and promoting our rich heritage,” said Sarma. He further stated that these schools would come under the Department of School Education and affiliate with Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari.

Recognizing Assam’s Literary Legends

To honor the contributions of the state’s eminent writers, the Cabinet amended the Assam Literary Pension and Award Rules, 1974.

Under the revised rules:

Only individuals aged 60 and above are eligible for the award.

Awardees receiving other pensions will be granted a citation and a one-time award of Rs 50,000, with no additional monthly pension.

Recipients of this award cannot claim a literary pension in the future.

“Assam’s literary heritage is unparalleled, and this initiative ensures that genuine contributors receive the recognition they deserve,” Sarma remarked.

The Chief Minister concluded by reiterating his government’s commitment to addressing the state’s developmental needs and preserving its cultural legacy.