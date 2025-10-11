Assam CRPF Jawan Martyred in Jharkhand IED Blast

In a tragic incident, a CRPF jawan from Assam was martyred in an IED explosion triggered by extremists in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa range area on Friday night.

The jawan has been identified as Head Constable Mahendra Laskar, a native of Kuwariati village under Kampur in Nagaon district. He was serving with the 60th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the time of the incident.

According to reports, the blast occurred late Friday night when a team of about 11–12 personnel from the 60 Battalion was out on patrol duty.

The powerful IED explosion left several jawans injured. Mahendra Laskar, who sustained grievous injuries, succumbed while undergoing treatment.

News of his martyrdom reached his home in Kampur on Saturday morning, plunging his entire village into mourning. His bereaved mother, wife, and children broke down in tears upon hearing the devastating news.

It has been reported that, Mahendra Laskar had informed his wife over the phone about the IED blast at the site. Later, however, he succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

His mortal remains have been taken to Ranchi, where post-mortem procedures are being carried out.

The CRPF will accord him a final salute at their camp before his body is brought back to Assam, likely by Sunday morning.

Leaders including Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami and Raha MLA Shashi Kanta Das have expressed deep condolences over the martyrdom of the brave soldier and extended their sympathies to the family.

