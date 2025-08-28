Assam BSF Constable Martyred in Jammu Floods and Landslides

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable from Assam was martyred on Wednesday while on duty in Jammu amid severe floods and landslides.

Advertisment

Constable Rajib Nunia, a resident of Dayapur under Udarbond police station in Cachar district, was serving in the Akhnoor area of Jammu when a watchtower collapsed on him, leading to his untimely death. Rajib had joined the BSF only two months ago and was stationed in Jammu at the time of the tragic incident.

In a statement, the BSF paid tribute to the young soldier, saying that Constable Rajib Nunia “sacrificed his life while performing his duties with unmatched courage, commitment, and dedication.” The force added, “We salute the bravery of Constable Rajib Nunia, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. His courage and service will always be remembered and honoured.” The Director General and all ranks of the BSF expressed their deepest condolences to his family.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his condolences on the passing of BSF Constable Rajib Nunia.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa condoles the unfortunate demise of Constable Rajib Nunia of @BSF_India while on duty in Jammu.



Hailing from Udharbond in Cachar, he made the supreme sacrifice in the Akhnoor sector.



HCM offers his thoughts and prayers to his family in this moment of grief. pic.twitter.com/vpS8qansIS — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 27, 2025

News of Rajib Nunia’s death has cast a shadow of grief over his hometown of Dayapur. Neighbours, relatives, and the local community have expressed profound sorrow. His parents, Rajendra Prasad Nunia and Indira Bati Nunia, along with other family members, are mourning his loss.

Jammu and Kashmir have been grappling with intense floods and landslides due to continuous heavy rainfall in recent days. Rivers in the region are flowing above danger levels, and several roads have been blocked due to landslides, causing widespread disruption and claiming multiple lives.

Also read: Meghalaya ST Youth Get Chance to Join BSF: 300 Constable Posts Up for Grabs