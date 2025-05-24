Assam Education Minister Meets Family of Pahalgam Terror Victim, Offers ₹6 Lakh Aid

In a powerful display of solidarity and national unity, ministers from the Assam Government have been visiting the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the recent Pakistan-backed terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. These visits, carried out on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam, reflect the state's deep commitment to honouring the memory of the victims and supporting their grieving families.

On Saturday, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu visited the residence of Late Neeraj Udhwani in Jaipur. Udhwani was one of the victims of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. Pegu conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and condemned the inhuman act of terrorism. “Such cowardly attacks will not be tolerated. India will stand firm and respond decisively against terrorism,” he stated.

During the visit, Pegu handed over a financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each to Udhwani’s wife and mother as a token of support from the Assam Government. He was accompanied by Dr. Om Prakash, Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam.

Simultaneously, Assam Minister for General Administration, Judicial, Panchayat and Rural Development, and Tourism, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, visited Shubham Dwivedi’s family in Shyam Nagar, Kanpur. Dwivedi also lost his life in the Pahalgam attack. Minister Dass presented a condolence letter from the Chief Minister and handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh as ex-gratia support. He also offered floral tributes and honoured family members with traditional Assamese gamusas. Principal Secretary Dibakar Nath Mishra was present during the visit.

As per the Assam Cabinet’s decision in May, an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh is being extended to each of the 26 victim families of the Pahalgam massacre. The Cabinet had resolved that state ministers would personally visit the families to hand over the financial assistance and letters of condolence.

On Friday, three additional ministers from the Assam Cabinet met with the families of other victims across India. Minister Kaushik Rai visited the home of N. Ramachandran in Ernakulam, Kerala. He handed over the Chief Minister’s letter and the financial aid to Ramachandran’s wife, Sheela, while their children, Arathi and Aravind, conveyed their gratitude to the CM over the phone.

Minister Prasanta Phukan visited the residence of JS Chandramouli in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and expressed Assam’s solidarity with the bereaved family. Similarly, Minister Keshab Mahanta visited the home of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal in Karnal, Haryana, and provided the ₹5 lakh assistance to his family.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his sentiments on social media, stating, “A month has passed since the tragic Pahalgam massacre but the victims will always remain in our hearts and their families in our prayers.” He added that this initiative is a token of solidarity and empathy from the people of Assam, who have themselves experienced the pain of insurgency.

This nationwide outreach by Assam ministers is being widely appreciated as a heartfelt gesture of national unity, transcending state boundaries to stand with those affected by terrorism. The Assam Government’s support not only acknowledges the ultimate sacrifice made by the victims but also reinforces the collective resolve to stand united against acts of terror.

