Rahul Gandhi At J&K;’s Poonch, Meets Families Hit By Pakistan Shelling

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has travelled to Poonch for a meeting with families that were affected by Pakistani shelling.

Senior Congress leaders said that Rahul Gandhi has visited Poonch to extend solidarity with the bereaved families who were the victims of Pakistani aggression.

The Congress MP said, "Now, you have seen danger and a little bit of a frightening situation, but don't worry, everything will come back to normal. Your way of responding to this problem should be that you study and play hard and make a lot of friends in school.”

Mr. Gandhi also visited Srinagar on April 25 to meet with people who were injured in the Pahalgam terror attack.

J&K Minister Javed Ahmed Rana, while welcoming Gandhi in Jammu, was heard as saying--“He’s come to Poonch to express solidarity with families affected by recent LoC shelling. Appreciate his visit, commitment to standing with our people in times of need and empathy for their well-being,".

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also informed the media that Rahul Gandhi is visiting.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack last month, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, and Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts witnessed the brunt of intensified Pakistani shelling.

Pakistan launched aggressive cross-border attacks, where widespread destruction of homes. Moreover, the Pakistani attack had severely impacted the livelihoods of local residents.

The situation got tense after Pakistan started targeting military stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur with drones and missiles. Heavy shelling by Pakistan was reported along the LoC. On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding.

