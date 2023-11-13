Assam Girl Rescued After Being Trafficked From Gurugram

A young girl from Assam was rescued from Gurugram in Haryana, reports emerged on Monday highlighting the human trafficking rackets at play.
In an operation carried out by the North East Cell of the Delhi Police, the girl was rescued, with an accused connected to the case getting arrested subsequently.
The coordinator of Delhi Police North East Cell, Dr Ghritashri Bhuyan Narula oversaw the operation which led to the girl's rescue.
The victim girl mentioned that she had been lured with the promise of a job and a better future and trafficked to the national capital.
Meanwhile, based on the information she gave the police, Udalguri Police in Assam arrested an agent involved in the crime identified as one 'Lambu'.
He was the one who had approached the victim and lured her with the promise of landing her a good job.
This is not the first such case with several young women rescued in the past who had been trafficked.