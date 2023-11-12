15 Kg Meth Worth Rs 45 Cr Seized In Joint Op In Mizoram

In a joint operation carried out by the Assam Rifles and the Zokhawthar Police Department, 15.91 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 42 crores, according to a release by the HQ IGAR (Inspector General Assam Rifles) (East) on Sunday.
The official release mentioned that the tablets were recovered in the general of Zokhawthar on November 10, that is, Saturday.
A combined team of Assam Rifles and the Zokhawthar Police Department carried out the operation based on specific information, according to the official statement.
The entire methamphetamine tablets consignment which was estimated to be worth around 42 crores has been handed over to the Zokhawthar Police for further legal proceedings, the statement further added.
The ongoing smuggling of drugs and illegal cash is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India at large, the press release added.
It also highlighted that Assam Rifles have continued their efforts against the illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to capture the kingpins behind the smuggling activities.
It may be noted that earlier during the week, a joint operation of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police led to the capture of five Myanmar nationals and recovered 2.61 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 18.3 crores.