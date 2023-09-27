Assam Govt Hands Over Financial Aid of Rs 10 Cr to Flood-Ravaged Himachal

In solidarity with the people of disaster-stricken Himachal Pradesh, the Assam government handed over an Rs 10 crore contribution from the state's people to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.
On behalf of the state government, cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary handed over the bank draft of Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh in Shimla today.
In a letter to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, CM Sarma said, “Regarding the huge loss of life, property, and infrastructure in the state of Himachal Pradesh due to the very heavy monsoon rainfall, we fully empathize with the people of Himchal, as Assam is also severely hit by floods almost every year. We stand in solidarity with the people of Himachal Pradesh during this difficult time.”
The Chief Minister of Assam also stated that the state government of Assam has humbly decided to make a contribution of Rs 10 crore to the “Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023” opened by the Government of Himachal Pradesh, in order to support the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood affected people.
“I have requested my cabinet colleague, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Environment and Forest, Act East Policy Affairs and Welfare of Minorities Departments, to visit Shimla and personally handover the bank draft of Rs 10 crore to your good self,” added CM Sarma in the letter.