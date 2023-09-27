Assam Govt Hands Over Financial Aid of Rs 10 Cr to Flood-Ravaged Himachal

In a letter to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, CM Sarma said, “Regarding the huge loss of life, property, and infrastructure in the state of Himachal Pradesh due to the very heavy monsoon rainfall, we fully empathize with the people of Himchal, as Assam is also severely hit by floods almost every year. We stand in solidarity with the people of Himachal Pradesh during this difficult time.”