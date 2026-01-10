Assam Makes Waves at Arabian Sea: Gold and Silver in National Open Water Swimming

Assam’s swimmers made a powerful splash on the national stage as Astha Choudhary and Jahnabi Kashyap clinched gold and silver medals respectively at the National Open Water Swimming Championship 2026, held on January 9 and 10 at Thanner Vabhi Beach in Mangaluru, Karnataka, along the Arabian Sea.

Competing in the Senior (Open) Girls 5 km open water swimming event, Astha Choudhary delivered a remarkable performance to win the gold medal, finishing the grueling sea race in 1 hour, 13 minutes and 46 seconds. Close on her heels was fellow Assamese swimmer Jahnabi Kashyap, who secured the silver medal with a timing of 1 hour, 13 minutes and 51 seconds, marking a thrilling finish between the two.

Open water swimming is an Olympic discipline, and the championship holds special significance as it serves as a selection platform for India’s upcoming team for the World Aquatics International Open Water Sea Swimming Championships.

The strong showing by both swimmers has significantly strengthened their prospects for international representation.

Following their success, both Astha and Jahnabi are now undergoing advanced training at Bellary IIS, Bengaluru, as they prepare for higher-level competitions.

Astha Choudhary began her swimming journey at the Sivasagar Swimming Pool, training under the Sivasagar Swimming Society, while Jahnabi Kashyap earlier trained at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Sarusajai, Guwahati, under the guidance of coach Babul Gurung.

Assam fielded a 10-member contingent at the championship, comprising seven girls and three boys, showcasing the state’s growing presence in open water swimming. The team was coached by Babul Gurung, whose guidance played a key role in the athletes’ performances.

Congratulating the medal winners, Bhaskar Das, Secretary of the Assam Swimming Association, praised the swimmers for their outstanding achievement in the challenging conditions of the Arabian Sea.

He described the medals as a promising start to Assam’s swimming campaign in 2026 and expressed confidence that the association would intensify its efforts to secure more medals at upcoming national and international open water swimming championships.

