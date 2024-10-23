Assam Shines with 9 Medals at National Para Swimming Championship in Goa

The Assam team showcased a stellar performance at the National Para Swimming Championship, held in Panaji, Goa, securing a total of nine medals—three gold, four silver, and two bronze. Led by international swimming coach and Secretary of the Assam Paralympic Association, Rajiv Dey, the team delivered an impressive display of talent and perseverance.
Krishna Das, competing in the junior boys' category, won two gold medals—one in the 100m breaststroke and another in the 200m freestyle events. Surya Saikia added to Assam’s gold tally by winning the 50m breaststroke and also secured a silver in the 50m freestyle.
In the junior girls' category, Yesmin Khatun won three silver medals, with strong performances in the 100m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, and 50m breaststroke events. In the senior women’s category, Sajida Begum earned a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke, while Preeti Das brought home a bronze in the 50m breaststroke.
The Assam Paralympic Association’s Chief Sponsor, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, congratulated the team on their remarkable success. A team of eight athletes from Assam participated in the championship, having been selected based on their performance at the 4th All Assam Paralympic Championships held earlier in Guwahati.