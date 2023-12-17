Assam Man Arrested For Rape of 52-Year-Old Woman in Kerala

Kerala police apprehended an Assam native on Saturday for allegedly raping 52-year-old woman and causing severe injuries in the city four days ago.
On December 13, the accused, Firdous, purportedly enticed the woman, a daily wage laborer from Alappuzha district working at a local railway station, by claiming he would guide her to the nearest metro station, according to the police.
Upon reaching an isolated area near a railway overbridge, Firdous allegedly forcibly pushed the woman into the bushes and committed the heinous crime before fleeing the scene, the police added.
Subsequently, locals discovered the survivor in an injured state and promptly transported her to a hospital.
With limited information about the accused, follow-up on available details, the woman's statement, and a thorough investigation enabled the police to identify and apprehend Firdous, as stated by a police.
Despite the incident, Firdous had remained in Kochi and was captured on Saturday.
Despite being a native of Assam, the 32-year-old accused is proficient in Malayalam, as conveyed by the survivor to the police.
A case has been registered against Firdous, and an ongoing investigation is underway.