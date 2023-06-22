Assam Man Killed In Car Crash In Hyderabad

A man hailing from Assam has reportedly died in a car crash that occurred at Hyderabad in Telangana.
The deceased youth has been identified as Diganta Koch (27), originally hails from Jiamoria village at Dhakuakhana under Assam’s Lakhimpur district.
According to information received, Koch was employed in a private company in Hyderabad since 2011. It is notable to mention that Koch was the sole bread earner of his family and the news of his death has disoriented the family members.
Meanwhile, his body is yet to be brought to Assam. The family members have urged local MLA Naba Kumar Doley as well as the Assam government for assistance in bringing his body back to his home.
Recently, a youth from Assam’s Badarpur died under mysterious circumstances in Karnataka. The youth, identified as Rajesh Das, a resident of Ghoramora village in the Badarpur circle of Assam’s Karimganj district, was found dead in Bengaluru.
Prima facie Rajesh is thought to have been murdered, however, further investigation will reveal the truth. The family of the deceased has urged authorities to ensure a high-level investigation into the mysterious death of Rajesh Das.
It has come to the fore that Rajesh Das was employed at a private firm in Bengaluru’s Suryanagar area.