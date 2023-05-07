Assam Man Trapped in West Bengal, Rescued

The West Bengal Police have rescued a man from Assam trapped by a few unidentified miscreants in Nadia district, reports emerged on Sunday.
The rescued man, identified as Farid Ali, was a resident of Hajo who went to Nadia to work on May 2, however, a few unidentified miscreants trapped him there for four days, sources said.
After holding him captive, the miscreants demanded ransom from Farid’s family if they wished for his immediate release.
The family then filed a complaint regarding his captivity and asking for ransom based on which the police rescued the man from Nadia.
On April 18, the Guwahati police managed to rescue two abducted businessmen from Housefed Road in the city.
Two businessmen, identified as Kanhaiya Singh and Uttam Jaiswal, of Dimapur, were believed to be kidnapped by alleged drug lord Farooq Ahmed from Hatigaon on April 14.
According to reports, two businessmen were kidnapped from Guwahati railway station and were kept in a room on Housefed road in Guwahati's Hatigaon locality.
The kidnappers also demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for their release.
Meanwhile, suspected drug lord Farooq is on the run.
The city police then detained Farooq's wife, Oli Devi Nath, for questioning in connection to the case.