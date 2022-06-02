Assam & Meghalaya to Receive Heavy Rainfall in Next 2 Days

The south-west monsoon has stirred into action and entered north-eastern parts of the country and is set to bring heavy rains over Assam and Meghalaya over the next two days.

"Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of northeast and east central Bay of Bengal and most parts of Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland," the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of north-eastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two days.

Thunderstorm with lightening was very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, said the IMD report.

Apart from this, under the influence of monsoonal westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over the south peninsular India, the weather office has forecast fairly widespread rainfall over coastal and south Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep and over the next five days.

It has also forecast isolated to scattered rains over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days.

Notably, it will be the seventh consecutive year when the country would receive normal rainfall during June to September months.

