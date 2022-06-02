Mizoram: Medical Officer Suspended over Medical Negligence

The Mizoram government suspended a medical officer over her alleged misbehaviour and medical negligence during treatment that led to the death of a patient.

The suspension order came in the wake of outrage on various social media platforms over a 37-year-old man, who died a day after he was allegedly forcefully discharged by the doctor in a fit of rage from the health centre.

The order was issued by health secretary R Lalramnghaka. He said that the doctor, who served as a medical officer at Primary Health Centre in Sialsuk in Aizawl has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. During the period, the headquarters of the medical officer should be in Aizawl and she should not leave her headquarters without prior permission from the health secretary, the order said.

According to sources, Lalrengpuia, who was undertaking treatment at Sialsuk Primary Health Centre, had been discharged from the health centre on the night of May 12 by the doctor, who accused the patient of stealing Rs 1,000. Lalrengpuia, allegedly died at his residence at Sialsuk on Wednesday.

His relatives alleged that the doctor in a fit of rage removed the oxygen mask from the patient and told him to leave the hospital immediately despite his denial that the money was stolen by him.

Also Read: 150 Women Rescued by RPF under Operation 'Mahila Suraksha'