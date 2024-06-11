Assam MP Pabitra Margherita Takes Charge as MoS Textiles

Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Pabitra Margherita, assumed the role of Minister of State in the Textiles ministry alongside BJP leader Giriraj Singh, who also took charge as the Union Minister of Textiles.
They were warmly greeted into the minister's chamber by Piyush Goyal, who previously held the portfolio, and other high-ranking officials of the ministry.
Singh, known for his significant roles in previous BJP governments, has served in various key positions. He notably held the Union Minister post for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second cabinet tenure starting in 2019. Following a cabinet reshuffle in 2021, he took on the responsibilities of Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. Previously, Singh also served as the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resources Development in the Bihar government from 2010 to 2013.
On the other hand, Pabitra Margherita's political journey began in 2014 when he joined the BJP. His pivotal moment came in 2022 when he secured a seat in the Rajya Sabha from Assam. Margherita, aged 49, has been actively involved in various capacities within the BJP, notably serving as its spokesperson for the Assam unit since 2014.
Moreover, Margherita played a crucial role as the political secretary to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also held responsibilities such as overseeing the party's social media cell in Assam and serving as the district in-charge for the Kamrup (North) district BJP unit.
Following his interactions at the Ministry of Textiles, Margherita is scheduled to proceed to the Ministry of External Affairs to commence his duties in his additional role.