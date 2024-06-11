Assam MP Pabitra Margherita Takes Charge as MoS Textiles

Singh, known for his significant roles in previous BJP governments, has served in various key positions. He notably held the Union Minister post for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second cabinet tenure starting in 2019. Following a cabinet reshuffle in 2021, he took on the responsibilities of Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. Previously, Singh also served as the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resources Development in the Bihar government from 2010 to 2013.