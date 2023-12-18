Assam, Nagaland CMs Meet Amit Shah In Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union home minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.
According to sources, the meeting was held at the new Parliament House. Sharing about the meeting, the Assam CM wrote on X, "Met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji & Hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio ji in New Delhi today."
The Assam CM is scheduled to sit for a further meeting with his Nagaland counterpart after the meeting with the home minister, sources further informed.
As of now, the topic of discussion remains unknown and further details are awaited.