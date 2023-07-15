CM Sarma Meets Delhi Lt Guv Seeking Land for Assam Bhawan

For the establishment of new Assam Bhawan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday seeking land at a suitable location.
CM Sarma said, “As we have decided to establish a new Assam Bhawan in New Delhi and for the same we were looking land. However, we didn’t consider the locations shown to us as suitable for the Bhawan so we approached the Lt. Governor for a land at a suitable location.”
Later on Saturday morning, CM Sarma met Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav to seek advice for procuring one crore saplings that the state government is planning to plant on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
“We have applied for a national tender for the procurement of one crore plant saplings, however, we sought advice from the union minister if the centre could assist us in any way,” CM Sarma said.