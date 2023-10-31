Assam: Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates & Lays Foundation Stone for 26 NH Projects Worth Rs.17.5 Cr

“The Silchar to Lailapur section will connect the Barak Valley with Mizoram, fostering socio-economic growth. NH-515 in Dhemaji District will improve connectivity between North Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, while, NH-137 will enhance connectivity in the Dima Hasao Region and provide an alternate route to Western Manipur. The Paikan to Guwahati Airport section will facilitate the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jogighopa. Additionally, the construction of new bridges will alleviate congestion and enhance trade, tourism, and socio-economic progress in the region,” the minister tweeted.