Assam Pavilion Bags Silver Medal for Excellence in Display at IITF 2023

The Assam Pavilion was conferred the silver medal for excellence in display in the category ‘State Government and Union Territory’ at the recently concluded 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 held in New Delhi.
The Assam Pavilion showcased the state’s various products and traditional attires.
According to an official statement from the Assam government, Santanu Deuri, who is the Director of the Assam Pavilion at IITF 2023, was awarded the silver medal on November 27. The medal was presented to him by Pradeep Singh Kharola, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), during the last day of the trade fair.
Meanwhile, Odisha bagged the gold while Rajasthan received the bronze medal. Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were focus states while Bihar and Kerala were partner states.
Notably, IITF began on November 14 and concluded on Monday at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
In the mega trade fair, 28 states and Union Territories participated along with 13 foreign countries and big corporate houses. The event displayed a wide range of products made by women artisans and entrepreneurs from Assam. The theme of the event was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to elevate Assam as one of the top five states in the country.
The Assam Pavilion also showcased the rich cultural heritage, handicrafts, and handlooms of Assam which were a great attraction for visitors at the trade fair.
A grand total of 37 booths were set up, featuring renowned handloom products, government-run handicraft stores, and various departments and organizations affiliated with the state government. These included DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd., AGMC, 30 MSME units, and 2 start-ups.
The fair highlighted several initiatives of the Government of Assam, including 'One District One Product' and the promotion of Geographical Indication (GI) products like lemon, 'Gamusa', Muga silk, and traditional Assamese attire.