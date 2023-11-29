Assam Pavilion Bags Silver Medal for Excellence in Display at IITF 2023

A grand total of 37 booths were set up, featuring renowned handloom products, government-run handicraft stores, and various departments and organizations affiliated with the state government. These included DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd., AGMC, 30 MSME units, and 2 start-ups.

The fair highlighted several initiatives of the Government of Assam, including 'One District One Product' and the promotion of Geographical Indication (GI) products like lemon, 'Gamusa', Muga silk, and traditional Assamese attire.