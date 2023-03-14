Mizoram: First Ever Trade Facilitation Fair to be organised by SELCO

Mizoram is all set to witness its first ever Trade Facilitation Fair 2023. The fair will be organised SELCO, a rural energy service company.

It will showcase 40+ DRE and livelihood enterprises and building which are sustainable pathways in enabling long-term financial and social growth of communities engaged in various livelihood and health sectors across Mizoram.

SELCO Foundation along with Atal Incubation Centre- SELCO Foundation, Planning and Programme Implementation Department, Government of Mizoram, Northeast Initiative Development Agency (NEIDA) and Mizoram Science, Technology and Innovation Council(MISTIC), is organizing the first-ever Mizoram Trade Facilitation Fair on 16th and 17th of March‘23 at the Millennium Centre, Aizawl.

The foundation and its organizing partners identified critical opportunities in building decentralized & sustainable energy-driven, productive-use assets as one of the integral pathways to enable long-term financial and social sustainability for communities engaged in various livelihood and health sectors across Mizoram.

These sustainable energy-driven solutions make livelihoods more resilient and diversify incomes, while simultaneously mitigating climate change. The two-day event will be a combination of demonstrations, interactive learning sessions, collaborative discussions, as well as an opportunity for end-users, CBOs, enterprises, etc. across Mizoram to engage with, and experience Decentralized Renewable Energy (DRE) driven productive use solutions for various sectors of Agriculture, Horticulture, Textiles and Crafts, Animal Husbandry etc.

The event envisions the coming together of 20+ ecosystem stakeholders such as Financial Institutions, Government Departments, NGOs, Enterprises, Incubators, and Market linkages from Mizoram and the rest of Northeast India. Furthermore, the event is providing 40+ DRE and livelihood enterprises from AIC-Selco Foundation and Mizoram Science, Technology and Innovation Council with a robust platform for building engagements and partnering with state and district-level stakeholders in the future along with showcasing Mizoram’s local products developed by the FPOs and SHGs of Mizoram.