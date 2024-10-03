Assam Pilgrims Stranded, One Dead and Several Ill in Gujarat

A group of 49 pilgrims from Assam’s Pathsala, stranded and in distress during a religious tour across India, finally received medical attention after a news report aired on Pratidin Time prompted swift government intervention.
The pilgrims had been stranded at the Bharat Sevashram near Dwakra Railway Station, with 12 members falling seriously ill and one, identified as Udbav Das of Chaibari, Manikpur in Bajali, tragically losing his life.
Despite the worsening condition of the group, no medical aid had reached them until the report caught the attention of Assam’s Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.
Responding immediately to the crisis, the Minister contacted the pilgrims to assess the situation firsthand. He also held urgent discussions with Gujarat’s Home Minister, urging for immediate medical treatment and ensuring the safety of the stranded group.
Following the minister’s intervention, the Gujarat government quickly extended assistance, providing much-needed medical aid and securing the pilgrims' safety.
The group had embarked on their pilgrimage on September 23, traveling from Rangia to Dwarka. What was supposed to be a sacred journey turned into a nightmare when illness struck, and they were left without help for days.
The swift response from the authorities, triggered by the news report, has now brought the pilgrims relief in a situation that had spiraled into crisis.