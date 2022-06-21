National

Assam Rifles Arrests OGW of NSCN-U in Arunachal

Based on specific inputs, troops of Assam Rifles along with Arunachal Police launched a joint operation on June 19.
An Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification (NSCN-U) was arrested by the Assam Rifles in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on specific inputs, troops of Assam Rifles along with Arunachal Police launched a joint operation on June 19 in the general area of Lower Chinghan Village in Tirap District.

Meanwhile, the apprehended individual has been handed over to Laju Police for further investigation.

Taking to twitter, the Assam Rifles wrote, “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS ONE OGW OF NSCN (U) IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH #AssamRifles, on 19 June, in a joint operation with state Police apprehended one OGW of NSCN (U) from Senua Village, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh.”

