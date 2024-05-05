Assam Rifles Commemorates Operation Dudhi, A Landmark in Counter-Insurgency

Operation Dudhi was a classic example of a successful small-team-led operation under Nb Sub Padam Bahadur Chhetri, Kirti Chakra, and 14 Jawans. This operation was undertaken at Dudhi post in Chowkibal Area, Kupwara District of Kashmir in the initial days of the 1990s when Kashmir was hit by Pakistani terrorists. The names of these brave soldiers will forever be remembered in the history books. While conducting what seemed like a routine patrol to open a winter vacated post at Dudhi. The operation resulted in the neutralization of 72 terrorists, apprehension of 13 terrorists, and recovery of 118 weapons, ammunition, and other warlike stores. Operation Dudhi showcased exceptional courage, valour, and outstanding junior leadership. This remarkable feat remains unparalleled to this day.