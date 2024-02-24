Assam Rifles' National Integration Tour Unites Manipur Students in a Journey of Harmony and Insight

A 13-day National Integration Tour (NIT), organized by the Assam Rifles, provided a unique experience for 26 Manipuri students, including 12 girls, offering a platform to exchange insights, experiences, and ideas aimed at promoting national integration and harmony.
According to the PRO (Defence), Manipur, Nagaland & South Arunachal, Maj Gen Vijay Jotwani, Chief of Staff, HQ Spear Corps, flagged off the tour in Rangapahar Military Station, Manipur. The students visited Kohima, New Delhi, and Dehradun.
Starting on February 10 from Pallel, the tour included visits to Kohima War Cemetery to pay homage to fallen soldiers. In Delhi, participants explored Rashtrapati Bhawan, India Gate, the National War Memorial, Chandni Chowk, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, Palika Bazaar, and Connaught Place, experiencing metropolitan culture.
The students had a unique experience visiting the National Security Guards (NSG), interacting with Commandant Sudipto Das, IPS, witnessing a dog show, and a weapon display.
In Dehradun, they visited the Indian Military Academy (IMA), interacting with Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, SM, Commandant, IMA, who encouraged them to join the Indian Army as officers. They observed the training at the firing range and swimming pool.
They also had the opportunity to interact with the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, and VSM (Retd), who advised them to 'Dream Big in Life.'
The tour provided a cosmopolitan experience to students from remote areas, fostering national integration and harmony. Maj Gen Vijay Jotwani commended the Assam Rifles team for their dedication to fostering goodwill and unity.
The National Integration Tour reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to nation-building and peace in the region.