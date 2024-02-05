Assam Rifles & Rashtriya Raksha University Sign MoU to Enhance Academic Programs

The MoU is believed to accredit the academic and training programme of Assam Rifles and provide certification for various courses. This will also facilitate training in undertaking studies, dissertations, and doctoral research as per university guidelines and encourage joint research initiatives, faculty exchange and collaborative projects that will benefit both entities.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen PC Nair, DG AR said that the synergy between the Assam Rifles' practical experience and the academic rigour of RRU is poised to create a holistic learning environment that nurtures both character and competence.