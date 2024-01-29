Manipur: Yaba Tablets Worth Over Rs 13 Cr Seized In Assam Rifles Raid

Over 13 crores worth narcotics was seized during an operation carried out by the Assam Rifles in the northeastern state of Manipur, officials informed on Monday.
According to a statement from Assam Rifles, the operation was carried out based on specific inputs at Phaitol village which falls under the Tamenglong district of Manipur.
During the said operation which was conducted on Sunday (January 28), the security forces of Assam Rifles seized a massive consignment of 90,000 Yaba tablets.
The entire consignment of seized narcotics was estimated by the Assam Rifles officials to be worth around Rs 13.5 crores, the statement mentioned.
Earlier in August last year, a massive consignment of narcotics was intercepted in the violence-stricken northeastern state of Manipur, officials informed.
According to officials, troopers of Assam Rifles carried out successive operations against narcotics during which the contraband substances were intercepted.
As per reports, during the operation, officials seized heroin estimated to be worth around Rs 5.84 crores in the international illicit markets.
Officials said that the operations were carried out at Trek Jongson and Khulmulen villages under the Chandel district of Manipur.
The narcotics including heroin and poppy was seized from an abandoned bag and a two-wheeler.
Following the recovery of the narcotics, the entire seizure was handed over to Chakpikarong Police Station by the Assam Rifles.