Assam Rifles Seize Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 2 Crores in Mizoram

Huge consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs. 2.71 crores was seized by Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Sunday.

In a joint operation conducted by Sercchip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) and Mizoram Custom Preventive Force, seized 209 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs. 2,71,70,000 in Zotlang area, Mizoram.

One person was held in connection to the seizure.

A senior official of Assam Rifles said, “The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in the Zotlang area. The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarette is Rs. 2,71,70,000. The seized items and detained one individual was handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.”